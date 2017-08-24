Amy Schumer Uses Topless Photo to Clear Up Rumors About Netflix Salary Negotiations

Show me the money? Amy Schumer will show you more than that.
This week, Variety reported that in 2016, Schumer was paid about $11 million to star in a comedy special for Netflix, which premiered this past March, and that after it was reported that Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle had each landed $20 million deals for their own stand-up specials, the actress and comedienne's team asked Netflix for more money for her. The outlet quoted a source as saying that Schumer then "received significantly more compensation after she raised the question of fairness relative to the Rock and Chappelle deals." The male comics and Netflix have not commented.
Following the report, many people took to Twitter to let Schumer know exactly what they thought.
If @amyschumer wants to get paid like @DaveChappelle or @chrisrock she's gonna need to start stealing better jokes— Steven Lemus (@WannabComedian_) August 23, 2017
Dear @amyschumer :— Ed Brodzy (@Nemock7) August 24, 2017
You being paid less on netflix than a man has nothing to do with sexism. The demand for your performance is less.
I believe in order to get paid like the Legends you have to put in the work and at least be funny.. ..????? @amyschumer— IMightVee (@PoisonIVeeMarie) August 24, 2017
"Hot dog dog," Schumer wrote on Instagram Wednesday, alongside a photo of her standing topless in a kitchen while holding a dog wearing a hot dog costume to her naked chest. "Thanks for chiming in on what you feel I deserve to be paid. I believe women deserve equal pay. However I don't believe I deserve equal pay to Chris and Dave. They are legends and 2 of the greatest comics of all time."
"I would like to say that I have been selling out arenas these last couple years," she continued. "Something a female comic has never done. That's a big deal to me, especially because I know I do my best every night on stage for the audience and they have a good time. I didn't ask for the same as my friends. I did ask for more than the initial offer. I will continue to work my ass off and be the best performer I can be. The reports of me 'demanding' or 'insisting' on equal pay to them aren't a true. #fat #stealsjokes."
Last month, Forbes reported that Schumer is No. 5 on its annual list of highest-paid comedians, with an estimated annual income of $37.5 million, trailing behind Chappelle ($47 million), Louis C.K. ($52 million), Rock ($57 million) and Jerry Seinfeld ($69 million). She is the first woman to make the list, for the second consecutive year.