Jared Leto Just Told Us He's on Tinder and We Haven't Stopped Swiping Since

You guys, this is not a drill: Jared Leto just told us he's on Tinder.

The hunky 45-year-old actor joined E!'s Daily Pop today during which our hosts Catt Sadler, Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner couldn't help but ask about his personal life, which seems to be overshadowed by his incredibly busy work life.

"It's called Tinder," he responded, immediately causing us all to hop on our phone and start swiping more frantically than ever before.

Though he joked he only said that to "get a little stock on the company," we think he's bluffing. Of course, the only way to truly find out is to actually find him on the dating app...So get to it, people!