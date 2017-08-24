Jared Leto Just Told Us He's on Tinder and We Haven't Stopped Swiping Since

You guys, this is not a drill: Jared Leto just told us he's on Tinder.
The hunky 45-year-old actor joined E!'s Daily Pop today during which our hosts Catt Sadler, Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner couldn't help but ask about his personal life, which seems to be overshadowed by his incredibly busy work life.
"It's called Tinder," he responded, immediately causing us all to hop on our phone and start swiping more frantically than ever before.
Though he joked he only said that to "get a little stock on the company," we think he's bluffing. Of course, the only way to truly find out is to actually find him on the dating app...So get to it, people!
But in all seriousness, Leto admitted he's so passionate about his career and his creative escapes that he prefers work over play.
"I actually don't have much of a personal life, but I love my work," he said. "To me, I'd rather write a song than go to a party. I'd rather work on a piece of content or do something that I'm excited about than a lot of other things."
In fact, he and his band Thirty Seconds to Mars have been busy working on their upcoming album, recently releasing their new single "Walk On Water," which they're set to perform this Sunday at the MTV Video Music Awards.
Clay Enos/DC Comics/Warner Bros. Pictures
Moreover, on Wednesday, we found out he might start working on a Suicide Squad spin-off film based solely upon his character as the Joker with Margot Robbie starring beside him as Harley Quinn.
The Hollywood Reporter said directors Glenn Ficarra and John Requa are in final negotiations to pen the movie about the Batman villains for Warner Bros. Pictures.
A source described the film as a "criminal love story" to the publication, with another insider calling it "an insane and twisted love story. When Harry Met Sally on benzedrine."