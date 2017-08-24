Laura Prepon Gives Birth! Actress Welcomes First Child With Fiancé Ben Foster

And a baby makes three!
Laura Prepon has given birth to her first child with Ben Foster, E! News has learned.
On Tuesday, the new parents were spotted enjoying a night out post-baby at Out East in New York City's East Village. Sitting at secluded table in the restaurant, the couple cozied up to one another and perused the seafood-focused menu and wine list.
The couple confirmed in January that Prepon was pregnant, just three months after E! News confirmed their engagement. The 37-year-old first hinted at the soon-to-be wedding back in the fall when she debuted her engagement ring from Foster at the premiere of The Girl on the Train.
At the red carpet premiere of The Hero during the Sundance Film Festival, E! News caught up with the expectant star about her relationship with Foster and whether or not the two had any wedding plans up their sleeves.
"I'm happy. It's amazing. He's the love of my life," she told us while beaming from ear-to-ear.
Prepon added that the two have hit a minor hiccup when it comes to laying the groundwork for their very special day: the guest list.
"We want a really small wedding but we have a lot of people that we love and care about."
She added, "It's weird, [but] apparently doing the list for your wedding is a whole thing that could cause some issues."
And when asked about her many Orange Is the New Black co-stars, she quipped, "Our cast alone is like 50 people."
Luckily for Prepon and Foster, the two only have to think about their little bundle of joy for now—and the rest will sort itself out!
Congratulations to the new parents on their exciting baby news!
Us Weekly was the first to report that Prepon has given birth.