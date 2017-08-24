Gwen Stefani’s Son Is an Eyewear-Designing Genius

"My son [Zuma] has been wearing glasses since he was five, and so that's pretty devastating, you know, to have to figure that out," Gwen told E! News. "Taking him out to find something that's cool, it was really hard. It was really limited, so to do a collection that I know he's going to wear, and he's going to be proud of and be part of, that's really fun."

What kind of ideas did the 9-year-old bring to the table? While at an event, Zuma glued hamburger emojis to his regular glasses. His trendsetting mom's reaction? "OMG—this is a great idea!" The result? Emoji magnets your kid can swap out on the sides of their glasses. Genius.

"I love doing sunglasses. I will die for sunglasses for the rest of my life, but when you have to wear [regular] glasses, to be able to have cool ones that you actually feel good in, that's pretty satisfying," said The Voice coach. "Now, I think optical [non-sunglasses] is kind of my focus—no pun intended."