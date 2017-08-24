Fergie's New Album Double Dutchess Finally Has a Release Date—and There's a Twist!

It's been 11 years since Fergie released her first solo album, and now we're finally inching closer to a second one.
The 42-year-old singer just announced she'll be dropping her sophomore album, Double Dutchess, on September 22 with pre-sale becoming available on August 25. But even more exciting than that, she also revealed it's going to be a visual album!
In fact, when Fergie took to social media to announce the exciting news, she shared a sneak peek video that seems to give us a look inside what the experience will encompass...and let's just say things get dark.
#DOUBLEDUTCHESS: SEEING DOUBLE ?? 9/22— Fergie (@Fergie) August 24, 2017
The Visual Experience ?? pre-order @ midnight pic.twitter.com/fdOaFm9H2x
From glimpses at what appear to be an insane asylum to ghost-like costumes to explosions, the visual album could be straight out of a horror movie.
That is, with the exception of the Fergie touch, which includes lots of sexiness and lots of skin.
Fergie has been busy promoting the album with tons of half-naked and skin-baring photos, showing off her incredibly toned body we've obsessed over since her early days with the Black Eyed Peas.
#DOUBLEDUTCHESS TRACKLIST— Fergie (@Fergie) August 18, 2017
by @GIPHY https://t.co/lheGhM32lT
?? PREORDER 8/25 pic.twitter.com/QSZqh9dPKi
She also shared the album's tracklist in the form of GIFs (because that's the world we live in today), which includes songs like 2016's "MILF $" and 2014's "L.A. Love."
Meanwhile, Fergie's last album, The Dutchess, was released in 2006, marking her first solo run outside of the Black Eyed Peas. However, will.i.am clarified this summer that she's still a member of the group.
Nevertheless, we can't wait to see what she has in store for us on Double Dutchess.