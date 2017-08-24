Watch Savannah Guthrie Swaddle Matt Lauer Like a Baby

Even 59-year-old men sometimes need to take a break and recall the warmth of a mother's womb.

In fact, a big topic of discussion on the Today show this morning was surrounding a new trend in Japan in which adults have been paying people to swaddle them like a baby as a means of relieving stress. The idea stems from the fact that a swaddle can make a person feel safe as it's supposed to mimic the womb, which Savannah Guthrie explained.

Of course, the team couldn't help but test it out...using a reluctant Matt Lauer as the guinea pig.

Since Guthrie recently welcomed her baby boy into the world, she promised she could do a great job and help Lauer alleviate his stress.

However, as she continued wrapping him up, he admitted he was only feeling more stressed.

Savannah Guthrie, Matt Lauer, Today Show

Twitter

"Maybe it's the cameras or the studio filled with people," Lauer said sarcastically. "I don't feel at all comfortable."

Guthrie even attempted to take things a step further, playing lullaby music and offering him a pacifier, which he adamantly denied.

"This [video] is already going to appear in about a thousand sites online," he sighed. "I don't need a pacifier!" LOL!

