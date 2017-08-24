Lady Gaga Cries "I'm Alone" in Emotional Documentary Five Foot Two

Lady Gaga's life isn't as perfect as it looks.

"I'm known for being larger than life," she tweeted, "but really I'm just... #GagaFiveFootTwo."

On Thursday, the pop star shared several teasers from her upcoming documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two. "I have seen a few short clips of the documentary but I decided not to watch it all the way through—or most of it, for that matter—because I can't be objective about myself," the 31-year-old "John Wayne" singer admits in one of the video clips. "So, you'll see it before I do."

It's easy to understand why it would be hard for her to watch. In another scene, the singer cries, "I'm alone, every night. And all these people will leave, right? They will leave, and then I'll be alone. And I go from everyone touching me all day and talking at me all day to total silence."