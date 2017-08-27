MTV Video Music Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

Clear your schedules pop culture fans because the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards are officially here!
The biggest names in music are headed to the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., for the annual award show where anything can happen.
Hosted by Katy Perry, the live telecast will feature plenty of headline-making performances from stars like Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd.
At the same time, some of your favorite musicians could walk away with a "moon person" in front of millions of viewers.
If you're unable to watch the show tonight, we're here to help with our winners list updating throughout the evening below.
Atlantic Records
WINNER: Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award: Pink
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE." (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)
Bruno Mars – "24K Magic" (Atlantic Records)
Alessia Cara – "Scars To Your Beautiful" (Def Jam)
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – "Wild Thoughts" (Epic Records/We The Best)
The Weeknd – "Reminder" (XO/Republic Records)
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)
Kendrick Lamar (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)
Ed Sheeran (Atlantic Records)
Ariana Grande (Republic Records)
The Weeknd (XO/Republic Records)
Lorde (Republic Records)
BEST NEW ARTIST (Presented by Taco Bell®)
Khalid (RCA Records)
Kodak Black (Atlantic Records)
SZA (TDE/RCA Records)
Young M.A (3D)
Julia Michaels (Republic Records)
Noah Cyrus (Records)
BEST COLLABORATION
Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez – "We Don't Talk Anymore" (Atlantic Records)
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – "Wild Thoughts" (Epic Records/We The Best)
D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – "Broccoli" (Atlantic Records)
The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – "Closer" (Disruptor Records/Columbia Records)
Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – "Feels" (Columbia Records)
Zayn & Taylor Swift – "I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)" (Republic Records)
Gade/AKM-GSI
SONG OF THE SUMMER
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, "Despacito (Remix)"
Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane, "Down"
Camila Cabello ft. Quavo, "OMG"
Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You"
Demi Lovato, "Sorry Not Sorry"
Shawn Mendes, "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back"
DJ Khaled ft. RIhanna & Bryston Tiller, "Wild Thoughts"
Lil Uzi Vert, "XO TOUR Llif3"
BEST POP
Shawn Mendes – "Treat You Better" (Island Records)
Ed Sheeran – "Shape of You" (Asylum/Atlantic Records)
Harry Styles – "Sign Of The Times" (Columbia Records)
Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – "Down" (Syco Music/Epic Records)
Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – "Chained To The Rhythm" (Capitol Records)
Miley Cyrus – "Malibu" (RCA Records)
BEST HIP HOP
Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE." (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)
Big Sean – "Bounce Back" (Def Jam)
Chance the Rapper – "Same Drugs" (Chance the Rapper LLC)
D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – "Broccoli" (Atlantic Records)
Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – "Bad & Boujee" (300 Entertainment)
DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne – "I'm The One" (Epic Records/We The Best)
BEST DANCE
Zedd and Alessia Cara – "Stay" (Interscope)
Kygo x Selena Gomez – "It Ain't Me" (Ultra/Interscope)
Calvin Harris – "My Way" (Columbia Records)
Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and MØ – "Cold Water" (Mad Decent)
Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign – "Gone" (Wall Recordings/Latium/RCA Records)
BEST ROCK
Coldplay – "A Head Full of Dreams" (Parlophone/Atlantic Records)
Fall Out Boy – "Young And Menace" (Island)
Twenty One Pilots – "Heavydirtysoul" (Fueled by Ramen/Atlantic Records)
Green Day – "Bang Bang" (Warner Bros. Records)
Foo Fighters – "Run" (RCA Records)
BEST FIGHT AGAINST THE SYSTEM
Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson – "Black SpiderMan" (Race & LGBTQ) (Def Jam)
The Hamilton Mixtape – "Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)" (Immigration) (Atlantic Records)
Big Sean – "Light" (Race) (Def Jam)
Alessia Cara – "Scars To Your Beautiful" (Body image) (Def Jam)
Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley – "Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL" (Environment)
John Legend – "Surefire" (Immigration & Anti-Muslim hate) (Columbia Records)
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE." (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Scott Cunningham)
Imagine Dragons – "Thunder" (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope) (Matthew Wise)
Ed Sheeran – "Castle On The Hill" (Asylum/Atlantic Records) (Steve Annis)
DJ Shadow ft. Run The Jewels – "Nobody Speak" (Mass Appeal Records LLC) (David Proctor)
Halsey – "Now or Never" (Astralwerks/Capitol) (Kristof Brandl)
BEST DIRECTION
Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE." (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Dave Meyers & the little homies)
Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – "Chained To The Rhythm" (Capitol Records) (Mathew Cullen)
Bruno Mars – "24K Magic" (Atlantic Records) (Cameron Duddy & Bruno Mars)
Alessia Cara – "Scars To Your Beautiful" (Def Jam) (Aaron A)
The Weeknd – "Reminder" (XO/Republic Records) (Glenn Michael)
BEST ART DIRECTION
Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE." (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Spencer Graves)
Bruno Mars – "24K Magic" (Atlantic Records) (Alex Delgado)
Katy Perry ft. Migos – "Bon Appetit" (Capitol Records) (Natalie Groce)
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – "Wild Thoughts" (Epic Records/We The Best) (Damian Fyffe)
The Weeknd – "Reminder" (XO/Republic Records) (Creative Director: Lamar C Taylor / Co-creative Director: Christo Anesti)
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE." (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Company: Timber/Lead: Jonah Hall)
A Tribe Called Quest – "Dis Generation" (Epic Records) (Company: Bemo/Lead: Brandon Hirzel)
KYLE ft. Lil Yachty – "iSpy" (Atlantic Records) (Company: Gloria FX/Leads: Max Colt & Tomash Kuzmytskyi)
Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – "Chained To The Rhythm" (Capitol Records) (Company: MIRADA)
Harry Styles – "Sign Of The Times" (Columbia Records) (Company: ONE MORE/Lead: Cédric Nivoliez)
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Kanye West – "Fade" (Def Jam) (Teyana Taylor, Guapo, Jae Blaze & Derek ‘Bentley' Watkins)
Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj – "Side To Side" (Republic Records) (Brian & Scott Nicholson)
Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE." (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Dave Meyers)
Sia – "The Greatest" (Monkey Puzzle Records/RCA Records) (Ryan Heffington)
Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – "Down" (Syco Music/Epic Records) (Sean Bankhead)
BEST EDITING
Future – "Mask Off" (Epic Records/Freebandz/A1) (Vinnie Hobbs of VHPost)
Young Thug – "Wyclef Jean" (300 Entertainment/Atlantic Records) (Ryan Staake & Eric Degliomini)
Lorde – "Green Light" (Republic Records) (Nate Gross of Exile Edit)
The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – "Closer" (Disruptor Records/Columbia Records) (Jennifer Kennedy)
The Weeknd – "Reminder" (XO/Republic Records) (Red Barbaza)
Watch the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards tonight at 8 p.m. only on MTV.
Fashion Police: returns Monday, August 28 at 9e|6p, only on E!