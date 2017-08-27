MTV Video Music Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

Clear your schedules pop culture fans because the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards are officially here!

The biggest names in music are headed to the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., for the annual award show where anything can happen.

Hosted by Katy Perry, the live telecast will feature plenty of headline-making performances from stars like Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd.

At the same time, some of your favorite musicians could walk away with a "moon person" in front of millions of viewers.

If you're unable to watch the show tonight, we're here to help with our winners list updating throughout the evening below.