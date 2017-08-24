New Princess Diana Documentary Reveals Royal's First Bad Experience With the Paparazzi

Even before she married Prince Charles in 1981, Princess Diana, merely "Lady Diana Spencer" back then, had bad experiences with the paparazzi following her every move...

A new documentary, entitled Diana and the Paparazzi, shows that from the very beginning, before Charles and Diana were even set to be married, the then-teen, who died years later in a car crash after being chased by the paparazzi in Paris, had a negative relationship with the shutterbugs.

The doc, which airs on The Smithsonian Channel, shows how Diana's first formal brush with the paparazzi was extremely negative, and would foreshadow the media's obsessive relationship with the royal that contributed to her untimely death.