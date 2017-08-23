Rihanna's New $6.8 Million Mansion in the Hollywood Hills Is Stunning

Rihanna most definitely put in the work, work, work, work, work to own this mega-mansion.

E! News can confirm that the pop songstress recently purchased a home in the Hollywood Hills for $6.8 million, and from the looks of this extraordinary property, Rih-Rih spent her precious pennies wisely. The contemporary style estate sits on close to a half-acre overlooking the Sunset Trip in Los Angeles, and the home itself is an impressive 7,130 square-feet.

It appears as if the "Love On the Brain" singer is finally settling down in La La Land for good. She was last reported to have purchased a Pacific Palisades home for $12 million in 2012, but took up residence in an undisclosed location sometime between 2014 and last year. Rihanna also owns a beachfront property in her native Barbados, which she reportedly purchased in 2013 for $22 million.