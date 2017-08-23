Bethenny Frankel Got Very Real About Her Torturous Divorce During Part 2 of the Real Housewives of New York City Reunion

As talk turned to the suffering she'd endured as Jason was hit not once, but twice, with with charges of aggravated harassment and stalking, Andy asked if her decision to keep her cast mates in the dark had any influence on the way she interacted with them this season. "I'm sure it does because it is indescribable and inexplicable," she said. "And if someone wants to talk about a war zone in Israel, how are you going to explain that to someone? It's like, I'm not comparing this to actual war, but in my personal life, you can't even imagine the torment this has been. You can't even describe it. I just stifled it in because if I let any of it out, I'm just going to totally break down."

When Andy asked what might have happened in their marriage to warrant Jason's behavior, Bethenny remained silent, while her BFF Carole Radziwill offered an explanation. "He's obsessed with her. It's like an obsession," she shared. "And I guess when someone walks away and you no longer have control..."