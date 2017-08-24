Jessie James Decker Opens Up About Dealing With Mommy Shamers: "I'll Never Post a Picture of My Kids in Their Car Seats"

Hell hath no fury like a social media mommy shamer!

Modern moms out there know all too well the perils of posting photos of your children, only to be thrown under the bus by other moms in the comment section. Jessie James Decker may be famous, talented and married to hot NFL star Eric Decker, but she's not immune to being trolled on the internet.

"You know, it is kind of hard sometimes because you feel like you have to filter what you post in some ways," Jessie revealed. "I'll never post a picture of my kids in their car seats anymore because I'll get schooled on how I'm not doing it correctly or it turns into this argument."

She continued, "I'm not going to post pictures of them in the backseat eating their snacks. It's not worth it anymore—you ruined it!" This is a problem all moms face and when it comes to Jessie, she has her own way of dealing with the negativity.