How to Decorate Your Home Office Like a Millennial

Working from home used to be so taboo, but these days everyone does it.
From bloggers to stay-at-home moms to entrepreneurs, pretty much everyone needs that quiet creative space that's all their own. But having a dedicated area to get your work done (whatever it may be) is the easy part.
Once you've decided on a location, you have to decorate it. And how you decorate it says a lot about you. For instance, if you're in the millennial set, go for the metallic. Lots of gold sculptures, brass chair legs and more.
And then there's fabric: Whatever you do make sure it's luxe. A furry white rug, a plush pink bench or a stuffed leather chair are all good options.
Just think of millenial style as a cross between cute and sophisticated.
Article continues below
Emma Mirrored Desk, $1,095
Article continues below
Cupcakes and Cashmere Ombre Glass 62" LED Standard Floor Lamp, $134
Urchin Decor in Gold, $26
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Into it, aren't you?
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.