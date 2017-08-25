Best Dressed of the Week: Hailey Baldwin, Kat Graham & More!

Note to self: Find a top like Hailey Baldwin's ASAP.

If you're like us, you reach for jeans pretty much every day of the week, which means things can get a little stale quickly (because you'll most likely then throw on a plain tee). So it's important to spice things up every once and a while, and a mesh crop top (like Hailey's $1,595 Balmain one) will do just that.

Not so keen on showing as much skin? No problem. Swap mid-rise jeans for high-rise and cover up some of that stomach—leaving just a touch of your waist out in the open. And if that's still not enough, throwing a bomber or varsity jacket over the whole outfit is a cool option.

Looking for more style tips like these? Keep scrolling for nine more of our favorite looks of the week.