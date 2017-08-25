Best Dressed of the Week: Hailey Baldwin, Kat Graham & More!

  • By
  • &

by Raleigh Seldon |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Lady Gaga, MTV Video Music Awards, Meat Dress, Worst Dressed

Craziest Fashion Moments From the MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet

ESC: Kendall Jenner x La Perla Campaign Images, EMBARGO

Kendall Jenner's Latest La Perla Campaign Is a Must-See—If Only for the Florals

ESC: Maisie Williams

Maisie Williams' School Skirt Makes Us Want to Head Back to Class

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Best Dressed, Hailey Baldwin

XactpiX/Splash News

Note to self: Find a top like Hailey Baldwin's ASAP.

If you're like us, you reach for jeans pretty much every day of the week, which means things can get a little stale quickly (because you'll most likely then throw on a plain tee). So it's important to spice things up every once and a while, and a mesh crop top (like Hailey's $1,595 Balmain one) will do just that.

Not so keen on showing as much skin? No problem. Swap mid-rise jeans for high-rise and cover up some of that stomach—leaving just a touch of your waist out in the open. And if that's still not enough, throwing a bomber or varsity jacket over the whole outfit is a cool option.

Looking for more style tips like these? Keep scrolling for nine more of our favorite looks of the week.

Photos

Hailey Baldwin's Street Style

Kourtney Kardashian, Kat Graham and Bella Hadid? Oh my! There's way more style inspiration where the above comes from, so happy surfing. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Kat Graham

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Kat Graham

Kat's looking like a groovy '70s babe in her Missoni bodysuit, red Givenchy leather jacket, Gucci flares, Jennifer Fisher earrings and Foster Grant sunglasses.

ESC: Best Dressed, Olivia Culpo

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Olivia Culpo

The former Miss Universe styled her Cotton Citizen tank in such a cool way, pairing it with a $6,500 BreeLayne jacket, black, silky joggers and pumps. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Maria Borges

Gotham/GC Images

Maria Borges

The model's floral romper and orange Zac Posen sunnies are giving us major summertime vibes. Those Calvin Klein heels, too!

Article continues below

ESC: Kourtney Kardashian

Clint Brewer / Splash News

Kourtney Kardashian

A cool and casual Kourtney takes a stroll in an oversized yellow tee, bike shorts and Adidas Originals sneakers.

ESC: Best Dressed, Shanina Shaik

Christopher Peterson/Splash News

Shanina Shaik

Shanina's 7 For All Mankind distressed denim skirt and Saint Laurent bag is a winning combination.

ESC: Best Dressed, Bella Hadid

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Bella Hadid

This fly girl look is really working for the model as she runs from callback to callback in NYC.

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Hailey Baldwin

XactpiX/Splash News

Hailey Baldwin

The model's mesh Balmain crop top and skinny jeans are a super sultry daytime look, but we're digging it.

ESC: Best Dressed, Heidi Klum

RTimages / Splash News

Heidi Klum

Heidi's looking ready for vacation in this periwinkle, floral maxi and thong-like sandals.

ESC: Best Dressed, Liu Wen

Gotham/GC Images

Liu Wen

The supermodel's tucked in military shirt and denim skirt ensemble is cool to say the least. It's an effortless outfit with serious edge.

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Lily Collins

BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lily Collins

Lily's daytime look is comfortable and cute. Her graphic butterfly tee, straight-leg jeans backpack and ballet flats make for an adorable and feminine yet relaxed weekend outfit.

Take it to the streets.

And show the world what you've got!

TAGS/ Hailey Baldwin , Bella Hadid , Kourtney Kardashian , Kat Graham , Lily Collins , Heidi Klum , Olivia Culpo , Life/Style , Style Collective , Fashion , VG , 5 Days, 5 Ways , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.