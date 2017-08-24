It "Makes Sense" Kim Kardashian Wants Baby No. 3, Says BFF Simon Huck: "Kim Has Always Wanted a Big Family"

Fans may have been surprised when Kim Kardashian revealed she wants to have a third child with hubby Kanye West.

But to Kim's family and friends, it only "makes sense" she'd expand her fam.

"Kim has always wanted a big family," Kim's BFF Simon Huck tells E! News. "I'm not sure what her actual plan is but I know that having a big family and coming from a big family has been important to her. When you think of who has changed in the family, Kim as a mother, that I think has been the biggest transition. Her life has now become her kids. That is her No. 1 priority. So it makes sense that she would want to have a bigger family."