It "Makes Sense" Kim Kardashian Wants Baby No. 3, Says BFF Simon Huck: "Kim Has Always Wanted a Big Family"

Fans may have been surprised when Kim Kardashian revealed she wants to have a third child with hubby Kanye West.
But to Kim's family and friends, it only "makes sense" she'd expand her fam.
"Kim has always wanted a big family," Kim's BFF Simon Huck tells E! News. "I'm not sure what her actual plan is but I know that having a big family and coming from a big family has been important to her. When you think of who has changed in the family, Kim as a mother, that I think has been the biggest transition. Her life has now become her kids. That is her No. 1 priority. So it makes sense that she would want to have a bigger family."
Denise Truscello/WireImage
So sweet!
Kim and Kanye hired a surrogate just a few months ago, sources told E! News at the time. And back in April, the 36-year-old mother of two took serious steps to find out if it would be safe to get pregnant again, considering her previous complications while giving birth to North West and Saint West.
Unfortunately, Kim's doc advised against it.
On an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim revealed she's ready to explore alternatives. "Kanye and I are just going to look into other options and see what we're comfortable with," she said.
Kourtney Kardashian then asked if she would be willing to have a surrogate. "I'm definitely leaning more toward I want to try," Kim replied, explaining, "After talking to Kanye, I think that I always knew that surrogacy was an option, but I didn't think it was that realistic of an option. Now, I feel like that's my reality."