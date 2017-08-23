The Apps Kim Kardashian and Eva Longoria Use to Travel

Traveling was much different before technology. Folded street maps and photos that couldn't be instantly uploaded and shared? We can hardly even imagine.

Today, you can travel well with as little as an iPhone in your pocket (and the correct converter, of course). But while we're figuring out if Uber still works upon arrival in a foreign land (it does), our favorite celebs are on a whole other digital level.

Whether they're seeking food or accommodation, stars are doing it in style—and on their smartphones.