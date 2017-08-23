How Malia Obama Is Gracefully Holding It Together as Harvard's Most Famous Freshman After Growing Up in the White House

It's not just that the former president and first lady are a couple of class acts—that doesn't always translate to the offspring. Yet major scandals among the children of sitting and former presidents are actually pretty few and far between (or were, leading up till now), considering the numerous potential pitfalls that await when it's time for the unwittingly famous kids to leave the nest. It could be that the 44 men who occupied the office just got really lucky, or there is something in the genetic makeup that prompts the kids to ultimately go the dignified route.

However, not that many first sons and daughters lived full-time in the White House, Malia and Sasha Obamabeing the first young girls to reside there since Chelsea Clinton, and Barron Trump being the first adolescent son in residence since John F. Kennedy Jr. Still, like with any child who grew up in extremely abnormal circumstances, no matter how much their parents strived to make it "normal," And even if they were already grown when their dads were president, at the end of the day any first son or daughter is only human.

George W. Bush's twins, Jenna and Barbara Bush were already in college by the time he and Laura Bush moved into the White House in 2001—and they were far away, in Austin, Texas, when they were both cited for underage drinking in what was the second incident that year for Jenna.

"I think the American people agree with the president that it is his purview, even as president of the United States to have private moments with his family," White House press secretary Ari Fleischer said at the time. "That includes his two 19-year-old daughters. And like any parent raising a child, they expect the right to talk privately with their children no matter what position they hold in life."