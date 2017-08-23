Mel B and Simon Cowell Are Not the Only Ones to Fight: A History of TV Judges' Feuds

If you haven't heard, there was a bit of a tussle on TV last night.

During Wednesday night's broadcast of America's Got Talent, Simon Cowellmade a remark that didn't sit well with fellow judge Mel B—and she couldn't sit anymore.

Instead, she hurled her drink at the British TV personality after he made a quip about the Spice Girl's wedding night.

"I'm kind of imagining this will be like Mel B's wedding night," he remarked in response to escape artist Demian Aditya's act. "A lot of anticipation, not much promise."

His colleague was visibly offended by the comment and stormed off the set shortly after drenching Cowell with her drink. As she later explained to E! News, his insult was the tipping point on an emotional night.