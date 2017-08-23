Not All of Jax Taylor's Vanderpump Rules Co-Stars Were Thrilled That He & Brittany Cartwright Got Their Own Spinoff

The easiest way to piss off your reality TV co-stars? Land yourself a spinoff that doesn't include any of them.
And as Jax Taylor tells it, when he and girlfriend Brittany Cartwright were presented with the possibility of a series of their very own, following them to Brittany's family's Kentucky farm for a true fish-out-of-water situation, by the producers of Vanderpump Rules, he couldn't wait to stick it to some of the ladies in the cast who've given him grief in the past.
"I was excited, but then the first thing I thought of was, 'Oh man, what is everyone else going to think?'" he told E! News' Zuri Hall ahead of the big Vanderpump Rules: Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky premiere. "There's a couple of the castmates that I like to do that to, so I was kind of like 'Ha ha!' to some of them. A couple of the
girls..."
"I've said it, I think all the girls were so happy for me," Brittany added. "They were like, 'We are so happy for you. This is amazing. But we are not happy for Jax!'"
"Yeah, they weren't happy for me, but they were happy for her," Jax said.
While the spinoff gave Jax the opportunity to needle some of his pals, it also saddled him with a workload unlike anything he'd experienced during his five seasons on the flagship series. "It was just more camera time. I mean, you're always on. There's no downtime," he admitted. "You know, when you have five, six cast-mates, you have some time off. It's a full work load. Long days."
However, the return to her home turf was a welcome change for Brittany. "I just thought it was so easy because it was my home, my family," she revealed. "I walked into Vanderpump Rules and everybody was new, being on a show was completely new. But now, being able to be around my family and the people that I love, it was just so easy. It felt really good."
As for what fans of Pump Rules can look forward to in the spinoff, Brittany said to expect a lot of laughs. "Oh, it's just going to be so funny. I've watched a couple of the episodes and I just can't stop laughing," she teased. "My family is hilarious...It's completely different from Vanderpump Rules."
That—and a huskier Jax. "I just watched a little bit of the episode. First of all, I was 30 pounds heavier," he admitted. "I couldn't believe how big I was!"
For more from the pair, including Jax's thoughts on whether he'd ever consider a full-time gig in the Bluegrass State, be sure to check out the videos above!
Vanderpump Rules: Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky premieres Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
