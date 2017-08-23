Malia Obama Joins List of Famous Harvard Students

Kylie Jenner Says She's "Genuinely Happy" & Having "More Fun" After Tyga Breakup: "I Feel Way More Free"
Malia Obama has officially entered Elle Woods territory.
The 19-year-old eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama was spotted with her family as they helped her move into a Harvard University dorm on the college's campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts Monday. A passe- by posted a video of the U.S. leader on Facebook.
This will mark Malia's freshman year at the Ivy League school, where classes begin next week, and her major has not been revealed. The former president's daughter had recently spent a gap year traveling and working as an intern at the Weinstein Company film studio, which had followed past stints working on the set of Girls and the Halle Berryseries Extant, and the U.S. Embassy in Spain.
Malia was spotted outdoors Tuesday chatting with a group of other students and sipping water while standing near a brick building as a Run the Jewels song wafted from a nearby speaker system, The Boston Globe reported. Nobody tried to get her attention and no phones came out and she declined an interview while returning a handshake, the newspaper said.
Malia, who is set to graduate in 2021, joins a distinguished line of past famous Harvard students.
Sipa via AP Images
The former First Daughter began her freshman year in August 2017.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
The Oscar winner graduated in 2003 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology.
Tiffany Roohani/TBS
The late-night talk show host graduated from the university magna cum laude in 1985 with bachelor degrees in literature and history.
Jay Westcott/Getty Images
The Weezer frontman graduated cum laude from the university with a Bachelor of Arts in English in 2008. He completed his degee gradually over the years, having dropped out before.
AP Photo/Noah Berger
The Facebook CEO and co-founder co-launched what is now known as Facebook from his Harvard dorm room in 2004. He dropped out of the university his sophomore year to concentrate on the project. His story inspired the movie The Social Network.
Rick Kern/Getty Images for Stella Artois
The actor attended Harvard in the late '80s and early '90s but dropped out to pursue his acting career. While at Harvard, he wrote an early treatment of the screenplay for Good Will Hunting for a class assignment. He and co-writer and co-star Ben Affleck received an Oscar for their finished screenplay in 1998.
20th Century Fox Home Entertainment
The Princess Bride actor obtained a bachelor's degree in history in 1965. And he still didn't win the Battle of the Wits.
Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
The actor graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in English in 1969. Al Gore was his roommate.
Joe Kohen/Getty Images
The former Vice President of the United States graduated cum laude with a bachelor's degree in government in 1969.
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall
The former President of the United States graduated magna cum laude and obtained a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School in 1991. The former First Lady received a J.D. degree from Harvard Law School three years prior.
The list includes Natalie Portman, who graduated from the university in 2003 with a bachelor of arts degree in psychology. The Oscar winner went on to take graduate courses at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and later worked as a guest lecturer in terrorism and counterterrorism at Columbia University.
Twentieth Century Fox
Conan O'Brien graduated magna cum laude from Harvard in 1985. He obtained bachelor's degrees in literature and history. The name of his thesis was "Literary Progeria in the Works of William Faulkner and Flannery O'Connor." During his time in school, O'Brien served as the president of the humor publication The Harvard Lampoon.
He went on to become a comedy writer before he became a late-night talk show host. He wrote for shows such as SNL and The Simpsons, which has employed many writers who went to Harvard, which spurred an inside joke about it on the season four episode The Front.