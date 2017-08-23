Ranking Taylor Swift's Hunky Music Video Boyfriends: Scott Eastwood, Stephen Colletti and More

Taylor Swift has new music coming out soon, which means a lot of things.

First and foremost, the announcement of her upcoming album Reputation—which is slated to be released Nov. 10—means we're going to have a whole new collection of songs to add to our "Rocking Out in the Car" playlist as well as a plethora of new music videos to fill our breaks at work or school.

And, of course, new music videos mean there's bound to be some new hotties for us to feast our eyes upon.