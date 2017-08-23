Ranking Taylor Swift's Hunky Music Video Boyfriends: Scott Eastwood, Stephen Colletti and More

Taylor Swift has new music coming out soon, which means a lot of things.

First and foremost, the announcement of her upcoming album Reputation—which is slated to be released Nov. 10—means we're going to have a whole new collection of songs to add to our "Rocking Out in the Car" playlist as well as a plethora of new music videos to fill our breaks at work or school.

And, of course, new music videos mean there's bound to be some new hotties for us to feast our eyes upon.

As any real T.Swift fan knows, the girl has great taste when it comes to picking out the dudes to play her boyfriends or love interests in her music videos.

Seriously, think all the way back to that blonde hunk (Tyler Hilton) who had our hearts aflutter in "Teardrops on My Guitar," or Stephen Colletti in "White Horse," or as recent as Scott Eastwood's appearance in "Wildest Dreams"—they're all so damn hot!

In fact, since we have some time until her new videos come out, let's rank all of Swift's music video boyfriends from the past:

Taylor Swift Music Video Boyfriends, Clayton Collins, Tim McGraw

Vevo; Instagram

Clayton Collins, "Tim McGraw"

Collins—with his piercing blue eyes and emo-style hair (which was all the rage back then)—was an actor cast to play Swift's Chevy-driving boyfriend in "Tim Mcgraw."

Taylor Swift Music Video Boyfriends, Tyler Hilton, Teardrops on My Guitar

Vevo; Getty Images

Tyler Hilton, "Tear Drops on My Guitar"

We'll never forget the heart-breaking story of hunky Hilton (aka Drew) falling for another girl in the singer's "Teardrops on My Guitar."

Taylor Swift Music Video Boyfriends, Toby Hemingway, Mine

Vevo; Getty Images

Toby Hemingway, "Mine"

With his bright blonde hair and piercing blue eyes, Hemingway made our hearts flutter as he took Swift's hand in marriage in "Mine." You also might recognize him from The Covenant, Black Swan or Into the Darkness.

Taylor Swift Music Video Boyfriends, Justin Gaston, Love Story

Vevo; Getty Images

Justin Gaston, "Love Story"

While you may remember Gaston from his days dating Miley Cyrus or his time on the reality TV series Nashville Star, we remember him for playing Romeo in Swift's "Love Story."

Taylor Swift Music Video Boyfriends, Guntars Asmanis, Back to December

Vevo; Getty Images

Guntars Asmanis, "Back to December"

A male model from Latvia, Asmanis has strutted his stuff for Louis Vuitton and Miu Miu, but most importantly, he played Swift's former lover in "Back to December."

Taylor Swift Music Video Boyfriends, Zach Gilford, Ours

Vevo; Getty Images

Zach Gilford, "Ours"

We love a man in uniform, and Gilford did it justice when he played Swift's military boyfriend in "Ours."

Taylor Swift Music Video Boyfriends, Justin Sandy, Picture to Burn

Vevo; Instagram

Justin Sandy, "Picture to Burn"

Sandy was a retired NFL player who took to acting after his days on the field. He also played the pickup-truck-driving dude in the picture Swift hoped to burn.

Taylor Swift Music Video Boyfriends, Lucas Till, You Belong With Me

Vevo; Getty Images

Lucas Till, "You Belong With Me"

We still smile whenever we see a GIF of Till holding up the "Wish You Were" sign in "You Belong With Me." He's such a cutie!

Taylor Swift Music Video Boyfriends, Stephen Colletti, White Horse

Vevo; Getty Images

Stephen Colletti, "White Horse"

OK, so Colletti was the southern Cali boyfriend of our dreams when we watched him on Laguna Beach, but he only became even swoonier (we made that word up) when he debuted his "face of an angel" in Swift's "White Horse" music video.

Taylor Swift Music Video Boyfriends, Noah Mills, We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

Vevo; Getty Images

Noah Mills, "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together"

We couldn't help but compare Mills—a Canadian model and actor—to Adam Levine in Swift's "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together." To be honest, we don't blame her for constantly letting him back in.

Taylor Swift Music Video Boyfriends, Reeve Carney, I Knew You Were Trouble

Vevo; Getty Images

Reeve Carney, "I Knew You Were Trouble"

Not only did Carney play Peter Parker in Broadway's Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, he also played Swift's partying-hard indie boyfriend in "I Knew You Were Trouble."

Taylor Swift Music Video Boyfriends, Vladimir Perrin, Being Again

Vevo; Getty Images

Vladimir Perrin, "Begin Again"

This French actor and Ryan Gosling look-alike nabbed the titular role in Swift's Parisian-themed "Begin Again," stealing her heart on a Wednesday in a café.

Taylor Swift Music Video Boyfriends, Dominic Sherwood, Style

Vevo; Getty Images

Dominic Sherwood, "Style"

You may know him for playing a teen vampire in Vampire Academy or for dating Sarah Hyland, but we like to remember Sherwood for playing Swift's dream-worthy love interest in "Style."

Taylor Swift Music Video Boyfriends, Sean O'Pry, Blank Space

Vevo; Getty Images

Sean O'Pry, "Blank Space"

Swoon, swoon, swoon! That's literally the only word to describe O'Pry in "Blank Space." Fortunately, he's a model so we get to see him quite often. Fun fact: he was 2013's highest-paid male model after appearing in this music video.

Taylor Swift Music Video Boyfriends, Scott Eastwood, Wildest Dreams

Vevo; Getty Images

Scott Eastwood, "Wildest Dreams"

We've never doubted Eastwood's hotness, and his appearance in "Wildest Dreams" only heightened our obsession.

Which one of Swift's hunky pseudo-boyfriends did you swoon over? Sound off in the comments below!

