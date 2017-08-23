EXCLUSIVE!

Ashley Nicole Wheeler's Fiancé Drops Wedding Planning Bombshell After Super Bowl Loss: ''I Don't Know If I Wanna Be Involved''

Eric Decker, Shirtless, Dog

Eric Decker's Hottest Shirtless Pics: See the Football Star Flaunt His Sexy Six Pack

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Says She's "Genuinely Happy" & Having "More Fun" After Tyga Breakup: "I Feel Way More Free"

Miley Cyrus, MTV Video Music Awards

Inside the Biggest MTV VMA Controversies Over the Years

This doesn't sound good!

In this sneak peek from Sunday's new WAGS Miami, Ashley Nicole Wheeler comforts fiancé Philip Wheeler after his team the Atlanta Falcons lose Super Bowl LI to the New England Patriots.

"We just lost the Super Bowl, like the biggest game ever," a sad Philip says. "Even though you didn't win this is still a successful season for you," Ashley reassures her man.

"I thought we won it at half time," he adds. "I've never seen so many little kids crying," Ashley says.

"Some of my teammates cried. I didn't cry, but I felt bad," Philip tells his lady.

Photos

Celebrity WAGS

Ashley Nicole Wheeler, WAGS Miami 202

E!

Even though Philip didn't nab a Super Bowl ring, Ashley reminds him they have their upcoming wedding to look forward to.

"We still got something really exciting coming up and you gonna get a different kind of ring," she says.

"Yeah but man, it's not the same," a depressed Philip argues. "I just need to rest. This took a toll on me. I don't know if I wanna be involved in planning the wedding. It just sounds like too much. I don't if I'm gonna be able to bounce back from this for a while." 

Photos

WAGS Miami's Cutest Couple Pics

Needless to say, she's not happy about the news. Watch the clip to see Ashley's disappointed reaction!

