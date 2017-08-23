Are Bachelor in Paradise's Wells Adams and Danielle Maltby Dating?

A pretty blonde walks into a tiki bar...

Bachelor in Paradise has a new fan-favorite couple after Tuesday's episode, and in a twist, one of the people isn't an official cast member.

Bachelor in Paradise season three star Wells Adams returned to Mexico this season as the bartender, replacing Jorge, and quickly became the Internet's new boyfriend, thanks to his words of advice, above average drink-making, and, you know, actually listening to the women when they speak. While he's not technically allowed to date anyone on the job, viewers learned there's been sparks between the radio DJ and Danielle Maltby, the soft-spoken nurse from Nick Viall's season, for years.

And after years of being "just friends" after going on one date awhile back, Wells finally made a move on Danielle M., just as she was leaving Paradise to go work with kids in Kenya after realizing the love of her life probably wasn't one of the guys hanging on the beach.