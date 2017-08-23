From Stylishly Sporty to Draped in Hollywood Glamour: Relive Amal Clooney's Italian Summer Wardrobe

Italy looks good on Amal Clooney.
After the British barrister gave birth to her twins, she and her famous husband George Clooneyhopped on a private jet and headed to their home away from home in Lake Como, where they've been vacationing since early July. Amid diaper changes and late-night feedings, the A-list pair has also managed—with the help of night nurses and Amal's mother—to steal away some time for romantic dinners and quality time together and with friends at some of Italy's most exclusive spots.
As every woman knows, a date night is not complete, of course, without a sensational ensemble to match and Amal is no stranger to that philosophy. From a vintage silk shift to a tank top fit for a round of tennis, Clooney's style saw no bounds throughout the past month spent out and about in northern Italy.
Here's a look back at all of the fierce ensembles she's sported so far. Alexander and Ella, it's never too early to start taking notes!
To kick off their Italian summer, Amal and her famous beau stepped out for dinner at Il Gatto Nero in Lake Como. In honor of the romantic evening, the mother of twins sported a one-shoulder dress with red trim and a flower print, though the designer behind the frock remains a mystery. Nevertheless, the barrister's floral ensemble was the perfect complement to the breezy summer air.
For another evening out—this time at Villa d'Este Cernobbio—the British barrister opted for a yellow silk shift dress, which many suspected to be a vintage Pierre Cardin Haute Couture number from 1968. However, she brought the look back to 2017 with the help of Manolo Blahnik wedge sandals and a Marzook sphere clutch.
Returning to one of their favorite Italian haunts, Il Gatto Nero, the couple was snapped on their way out with their arms locked. Meanwhile, Amal stole the sartorial spotlight in an Elisabetta Franchi strapless and striped jumpsuit. She finished off the look with a Sarah's Bag clutch (which retails for $250) and tassel earrings from her sister Tala's collection.
Even when she's hitting the tennis court, Amal does it in style. The human rights lawyer got into the athletic spirit in a SUNDEK tank top and ruffled skirt and topped the look off (literally) with a visor.
For a night out at Harry's Bar, Mrs. Clooney looked every bit the Hollywood star in a glittering green floor-length silk dress by Stella McCartney with lace paneling, which originally retailed for $4,851, but has since gone on sale for $1,940—a steal if you ask any A-lister. Amal looked like the belle of the Italian ball as she finished off the look with an architectural cuff and golden clutch.
The star turned up the heat on another date night with her hubby in a Rosie Assoulin crimson silk top (originally $1,500, on sale for $675) with a deep-v back and dramatic drapery at the arms. She paired the blouse with coordinating wide-legged striped pants.
We can't wait to see what Amal steps out in next!