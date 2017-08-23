Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay Is Obsessed With These T-Shirts

Straight from Rachel Lindsay's lips to Instagram, "Will be living in my new @baddecisionadventureclub tee starting now."

A really great basic (one that fits just right, doesn't come across as sheer, goes with everything, etc.) can actually be pretty hard to find, which is why when our favorite celebs make bold statements like the above, we listen—with credit cards at the ready.

T-shirts especially can be a difficult find. The perfect tee has to hit your shoulders just right, be the ideal length, outline your frame without feeling too fitted (unless that's what you're going for), among other things.

Enter Rachel's Bad Decision Adventure Club tee that really does look good on everyone and, as a bonus, is sustainably-made. (Sizing is unisex, so when we say it looks good on everyone we're not kidding).