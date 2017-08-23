Jamie-Lynn Sigler Shows Off Her Pregnancy Curves in a Bikini Selfie

The couple announced that they were expecting their second child in July through Instagram. The photo posted shows an adorable and excited Sigler lying beside five tests that all read: pregnant. "This is the actual pic I sent my husband this past Mother's Day while lying on the bathroom floor," she wrote—and the excitement was palpable. "I didn't believe my eyes."

Diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) when she was only 20 years old, Sigler confessed to E! News that when she was pregnant with her first son, she was in remission. "I think I've gotten to this point where I don't want to be at war with myself anymore," Sigler said at the time. "You can wake up every day and feel like your own body is betraying you. I've worked hard, very hard, to find peace and figuring out how I can work with my body and not against it."