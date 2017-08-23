Mel B Explains Her America's Got Talent Drink Throw: "What You See Is What You Get"

As Howie Mandel and Tyra Banks said last night, America's Got Talent "is live TV"—anything can happen, like Mel B throwing her drink at Simon Cowell after he made a barb about Demian Aditya's escape artist act being like her wedding night.

"I kind of think it will be like Mel B's wedding night," Cowell said. "A lot of anticipation, not much promise."

The Spice Girl tossed her drink and walked off the stage, but there's more to the story.

"[Evie Clair] really made me cry because it made me think about my dad, and my dad recently passed from cancer also, with an almost 8-9 years struggle. So a story like that from such a young girl really touches my heart…She just sounded so beautiful and I couldn't stop crying, so I go from that to Simon saying something so rude and inappropriate," Mel B told E! News.