Toddler Steals the Show on ITV News by Climbing Over Host's Desk

Kids do the darndest things on TV.

British woman Lucy Wronka appeared on ITV News in England Wednesday to talk about kids' milk allergies and how to stop doctors from missing their symptoms, following the announcement of new guidelines from experts at Evelina London Children's Hospital. But it was her daughter Iris who stole the show during the broadcast.

As host Alastair Stewart conducted his interview with Lucy and her older son George, who suffers from a milk allergy, Iris climbed on his desk, sat on it and playfully got in his face. Still sitting on the desk, she later high-fived Alastair, as her mother, who tried to continue the interview normally, could not help but laugh.

Alastair was a great sport about the unexpected hijinks, which of course went viral.

"You stay right where you are," he said on the air, chuckling.

"More Well done @alstewitn - I guess it's the modern way to let your children run riot rather than instill some control. #itvlunchtimenews," tweeted user @YourSuperCritic.

"Not in my view; I think it was an elegant balance between freedom and information," Alastair replied.

"The mother should be ashamed of herself... Why didn't she keep the wee girl on her knee or beside her?" asked user @govscott.

"I told mum not to worry what her children did; I wanted to hear what she had to say and I did," Alastair said.

"I love & respect children; we have four; it helps," he later tweeted.

Lucy also took to Twitter after the broadcast.

"Thanks ITV for highlighting this important subject and for being so understanding!" she tweeted. "My children have had a wonderful day. George now wants a career in tv!"

