Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Third Wedding Anniversary: A Timeline of Their Highest Highs and Lowest Lows

For better or for worse, Brad Pittand Angelina Jolie's relationship is one for the Hollywood history books.

Exactly three years ago today, the movie stars tied the knot during a nondenominational civil ceremony held at their familial French estate, Château Miraval. It was an intimate affair, and their six children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne played a special role in the ceremony.

Marriage never seemed part of the cards for Brangelina, but as Pitt explained to E! News in 2012, it was at their kids' request that they decided to take a more traditional route to partnership. "We're getting a lot of pressure from the kids," he admitted. "We didn't realize how much it meant to them and then, in getting engaged, how much it also means to us."

Before announcing their split in September of last year, the seemingly picture-perfect couple endured plenty as husband and wife. We're looking back at their years as a married couple with an in-depth timeline of their milestones, hardships and family memories.