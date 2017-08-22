Bachelor in Paradise's DeMario Jackson Tells His Side of the Scandal

Bachelor in Paradise has addressed its shutdown multiple times in multiple and questionable ways, but tonight it gave one half of the scandal the chance to tell his side of the story.

After a strange group chat with some of the cast and an unnecessary but adorable ultrasound with Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, Chris Harrison sat down with DeMario Jackson and asked him to describe the first couple of days of Paradise filming from his point of view.

"We got turnt up," DeMario said of him and Corinne Olympios. "We're at the bar, we're hanging out, one thing leads to another, and we're making out. I'm like, oh wow, Paradise is going."

Just an hour into filming, DeMario says it was Corinne's idea to get in the pool.

"I mean, who would say no to Corinne?" he said. "One thing leads to another and the pool gets a little intense, and I didn't think anything of it."