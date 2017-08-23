Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Had a Happy Wedding Day, but Getting Married Was the Beginning of the End for Hollywood's Favorite Couple

"It does feel different," Jolie told Vanity Fair for its December 2014 issue, one-upping those who flippantly say being married as opposed to just living together doesn't feel different. "It's nice being husband and wife."

So if it did feel like a new chapter in life, as opposed to just an extension of what already was, it was a little strange that they spent what should have been their honeymoon period making a movie about a couple whose marriage of 14 years is on the rocks. In By the Sea, which they at least shot amid idyllic surroundings in Malta, the newlyweds play a couple who've grown apart and become infatuated with the amorous couple staying in the next room at a seaside hotel. Meanwhile, the husband is drinking too much and the wife attempts to seduce the young husband next door.

"A few friends asked if we were crazy," Jolie laughed. "A married couple going through some difficulties...and I'm directing him."

She later told London's Telegraph in November 2015, on the eve of the film's release, "If we had married and were just starting a relationship it would have been a disaster, but because we have been together so long we wanted to see how far we could push our relationship and our love and see if we can work together under very intense circumstances and with very complex issues and see if it would make us better."