Alicia Is Trying to Become an Actual Bimbo in Botched Sneak Peek: "I Want to Look Like a F--k Doll"

Naturally, Dr. Nassif and Dr. Dubrow had some questions for her. "So when we hear the word bimbo we think of someone who is just very stupid," Dr. Nassif said point blank. "I don't want to be an airhead but basically what it is, is to look like a male fantasy," Alicia shared.

In case that wasn't clear enough..."I want to look like a f--k doll but I don't want to be a f--k doll. I know that is very contradictory but I feel like my body is a form of art," she revealed.

So how does one go from goth to total bimbo? Well, it's a lot harder than it seems. "A year ago I enlarged my boobs from nothing to 650 CCs and I got infection. Which now the right boob is much harder than the other one," Alicia explained.