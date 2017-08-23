So...Pink Does Oversized Denim, But What Are Your Thoughts?

ESC: Pink

Pete Summers/REX/Shutterstock

You've seen stars like Rihanna pull it off, but is oversized denim Pink's thing? You be the judge.

The songstress took to V Festival at Weston Park in England's stage in this oversized and overly distressed denim-on-denim look. 

What we love about the outfit? She's paired a true-blue wash with a black bodysuit and killer earrings. What we love a little less? The fact it feels a little too baggy and disheveled.

But don't let our opinions cloud your judgement, keep scrolling for some more pics of the look and come to a conclusion on your own.

Photos

Pink's Best Looks

Pink, we love you, but this outfit could probably use a little refining.

ESC: Pink

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

We're all for the black bodysuit and denim look (after all, it was pretty much our summer uniform), but what are your thoughts on the jacket and jeans' distressing? We're thinking the saying 'less is more' really comes in handy here.

ESC: Pink

Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

Pink is the OG badass from her '90s pink hair days up until now, there's no denying that. But the loose seams and insane amounts of rips are really taking our focus away. Especially when paired with those harsh, also oversized-looking, combat boots.

ESC: Pink

Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

Almost too distracted to see just how cool her dainty, star-shaped hoops earrings are.

Article continues below

ESC: Pink

Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

This close up shows us she's also sporting fish nets underneath her denim, which was really popular just before summer hit, but hasn't really been seen since.

ESC: Pink

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Mid-concert the singer throws on this Kermit the Frog backpack, which speaks for itself. To that we say, to each their own—in case there are some serious Muppet fans in our midst.

ESC: Pink

Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

Here's your last look at the singer's get-up. Note it's definitely a costume as she's mid-performance, and topping the look off with that white puffer coat actually helps simplify the look a bit, but it's going to be a no from us.

Article continues below

Regardless, keep on rocking.

And your beauty was on point.

