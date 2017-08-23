So...Pink Does Oversized Denim, But What Are Your Thoughts?

Pete Summers/REX/Shutterstock
Pete Summers/REX/Shutterstock
You've seen stars like Rihanna pull it off, but is oversized denim Pink's thing? You be the judge.
The songstress took to V Festival at Weston Park in England's stage in this oversized and overly distressed denim-on-denim look.
What we love about the outfit? She's paired a true-blue wash with a black bodysuit and killer earrings. What we love a little less? The fact it feels a little too baggy and disheveled.
But don't let our opinions cloud your judgement, keep scrolling for some more pics of the look and come to a conclusion on your own.
Pink, we love you, but this outfit could probably use a little refining.
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
We're all for the black bodysuit and denim look (after all, it was pretty much our summer uniform), but what are your thoughts on the jacket and jeans' distressing? We're thinking the saying 'less is more' really comes in handy here.
Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage
Pink is the OG badass from her '90s pink hair days up until now, there's no denying that. But the loose seams and insane amounts of rips are really taking our focus away. Especially when paired with those harsh, also oversized-looking, combat boots.
Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage
Almost too distracted to see just how cool her dainty, star-shaped hoops earrings are.
Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage
This close up shows us she's also sporting fish nets underneath her denim, which was really popular just before summer hit, but hasn't really been seen since.
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Mid-concert the singer throws on this Kermit the Frog backpack, which speaks for itself. To that we say, to each their own—in case there are some serious Muppet fans in our midst.
Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage
Here's your last look at the singer's get-up. Note it's definitely a costume as she's mid-performance, and topping the look off with that white puffer coat actually helps simplify the look a bit, but it's going to be a no from us.
Regardless, keep on rocking.
And your beauty was on point.