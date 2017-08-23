Inside Real Housewives of New York City's Carole Radziwill's Stunning SoHo Apartment

When the drama gets too big in the Big Apple, there's always the comfort of home.

As Carole Radziwill continues to document her life for the Real Housewives of New York City, fans of the author are getting an inside peek at the place she calls home.

In photos obtained first by E! News, the Bravo star allows Architectural Digest into her SoHo apartment to document just some of the décor and furniture she experiences each and every day.

From the giant mirrors and hardwood floors to luxurious couch and Radziwill coffee books, there's something for every home owner to admire.

And did we mention Carole's cat who is more than free to rest on the furniture and catch the New York City sunshine? What a life.