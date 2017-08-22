Six Pack Mom Sarah Stage Reveals Her Weight at Almost 8 Months Pregnant

Haters gonna hate...

In 2015, model Sarah Stage made headlines (and haters) throughout her first pregnancy for having six-pack abs right up until the end. Two years later, the mom of one is pregnant again—and still fit as ever. Now, Stage is just shy of 8 months pregnant and she's revealing just how much weight she's gained during her second time around. 

During her Instagram Stories today, the ab-tastic pregnant mom shared an image of herself on the scale, showing that she currently weighs 137 pounds and writing that she's gained 18 pounds so far.

The proud mama also took to Insta to post a pic of her rockin' bod' with the caption, "#31weeks baby is kicking like crazy!!"

Six-Pack Mom Sarah Stage Demonstrates Workout Routine as She Nears Due Date

On July 14, Stage mentioned in a previous post that she'd gained 14 pounds and quickly clapped back at the online haters, slamming her.

Her plethora of pregnancy posts have had quite a varied response from commenters, some are envious, writing "#goals," while others slam the mom for not being "healthy."

During her last pregnancy, Stage had gained 20 pounds by the time she was 8-months pregnant, so she seems to be on a similar track.

In 2015, she spoke with Good Morning America and said she didn't seem too concerned about the Internet noise surrounding her controversial baby bump pics, saying, "As long as the baby is healthy, I don't think anything else matters...That should be the most important thing."

Despite the trolls, Stage's insanely adorable 2-year-old son James is proof that she's got what she needs to keep her second pregnancy on lock down.

Check out Stage's second pregnancy in pics...

Sarah Stage, Instagram

Instagram

Sarah Stage, Six Pack Mom

Instagram

August 22, 2017

Just shy of 8 months, Sarah Stage wrote, "#31weeks. Baby is kicking like crazy!!"

Sarah Stage, Instagram

Instagram

August 7, 2017

"#7monthspregnant & enjoying this sun," the fitness enthusiast captioned her bikini snapshot.

Sarah Stage, Instagram

Instagram

August 3, 2017

As Stage approached her third trimester, she posed for a mirror selfie in an olive green two-piece.

Sarah Stage, Instagram

Instagram

August 1, 2017

The proud mama wrote, "Hello #thirdtrimester! These past #7months have flown by Trying to stay in the moment & enjoy every second since we don't plan on having any more babies after this one!! Thanks for all of your support with my fitness ebook & nutrition guide.I hope you are loving it."

Sarah Stage, Instagram

Instagram

July 24, 2017

The mother showed off her enviable form and wrote, "Hello there baby. Approaching #7months this week and feeling good! Now off to my glucose test."

Sarah Stage, Instagram

Instagram

July 14, 2017

"New jeans since I don't fit into my other jeans at the moment, pretty sure some of the 13 lbs I've gained has def gone here. Thanks @freddystoreUSA these they are just what I needed."

Sarah Stage, Instagram

Instagram

July 17, 2017

"Positive vibes only #unbothered metallic bikini from @londonbeachswim #6monthspregnant #26weeks."

Sarah Stage, Instagram

Instagram

July 8, 2017

Wearing a faux denim bikini, Sarah went to Zuma Beach with her son and wrote, "#6monthspregnant."

Sarah Stage, Instagram

Instagram

July 11, 2017

"I'm at a place in my life where happiness, peace and joy are my priority. Especially being #6monthspregnant , there's no room for any negativity so please take it elsewhere ✌.Baby #2 is healthy and measuring just fine. I would think that after having James, who was born almost 9lbs and healthy, people would be more understanding during this pregnancy and keep their ignorant comments to themselves ... We are all different that's what makes us special and unique!"

Sarah Stage, Instagram

Instagram

July 5, 2017

The six-pack mom wrote, "Good morning little baby. #HumpDay #BumpDay #24weekspregnant #6monthspregnant."

Sarah Stage, Instagram

Instagram

July 4, 2017

"Hope you have a fun and safe 4TH OF JULY! #fourthofjuly #24weekspregnant #6monthspregnant."

Sarah Stage, Instagram

Instagram

July 3, 2017

Sarah wrote, "What are/were some of your food cravings while Prego? In my fitness ebook, I mention meal ideas that can help you stay on track pregnant or not and @proteinworld has a lot of products that is fine to take while your expecting. Obviously always check with you Dr first!"

Sarah Stage, Instagram

Instagram

June 29, 2017

"Almost #6monthspregnant and just wanted to say Positive Mind Positive Vibes Positive Pregnancy," she wrote. "#23weekspregnant #unbothered Also, thanks to you ladies who have bought my fitness ebook, please update me with your results!!! Excited for you!!"

Sarah Stage, Instagram

Instagram

June 23, 2017

The pregnant lady wrote, "TGIF! #6MonthsPregnant next week and feeling grateful for all of the sweet comments!"

Sarah Stage, Instagram

Instagram

June 18, 2017

Standing with her husband and son James, Sarah wrote, "Anyone can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a great dad. #HappyFathersDay #22weeks."

Sarah Stage, Instagram

Instagram

June 17, 2017

"Yesterday he patted my tummy and said "my baby." Do you think 2-year-olds really understand? #5monthspregnant," wrote Sarah.

Sarah Stage, Instagram

Instagram

June 5, 2017

Before announcing her pregnancy, Sarah wrote, "Pool Days Setting some Summer goals with Protein Worlds summer shake down right now!"

