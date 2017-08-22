Six Pack Mom Sarah Stage Reveals Her Weight at Almost 8 Months Pregnant

Haters gonna hate...

In 2015, model Sarah Stage made headlines (and haters) throughout her first pregnancy for having six-pack abs right up until the end. Two years later, the mom of one is pregnant again—and still fit as ever. Now, Stage is just shy of 8 months pregnant and she's revealing just how much weight she's gained during her second time around.

During her Instagram Stories today, the ab-tastic pregnant mom shared an image of herself on the scale, showing that she currently weighs 137 pounds and writing that she's gained 18 pounds so far.

The proud mama also took to Insta to post a pic of her rockin' bod' with the caption, "#31weeks baby is kicking like crazy!!"