Brad Pitt and Angelia Jolie Got Married 3 Years Ago Today: 12 Facts You May Have Forgotten About Their Secret Wedding

Three years ago, this day marked the start of an entirely different chapter for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie—one much happier than the pages they're currently writing.

On August 23, 2014, the famous power couple made things official by tying the knot in a secret ceremony in France, securing what was supposed to be their forever.

But instead of ringing in their third wedding anniversary with gifts of leather, they're going through a highly-publicized and messy divorce—something none of us saw coming after their incredibly special and intimate nuptials just three years ago.