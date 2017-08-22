25 Crop Tops You Can (and Should) Transition Into Your Fall Wardrobe

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Crop tops are a big part of your summer uniform, but do they have a place in your fall wardrobe? Yes and no.
We're not saying that when temps drop you can simply whip out your lightweight spaghetti strap and expect it to keep you warm. However, with a little strategic shopping, you can certainly bare your midriff when its chilly.
How? For one, think thicker. Chunkier fabrics are warmer, whether it be a sweater-like material or a weighty beaded bodice. Another important factor: Look for a long-sleeved version of the shrunken shirt.
With so many cold-weather friendly options and so many designs, investing in a crop top as we near the end of summer doesn't seem so crazy after all.
Pretty Little Thing Black Polka Dot Layered Sleeve Crop Top, $50
Pretty Little Thing Alexandra White Tie Front Flare Bardot Crop Top, $27
Pretty Little Thing Cold Shoulder Ruffle Detail Crop Top, $40
Lisa Marie Fernandez Dree Cropped Striped Cotton-Blend Wrap Top, $152
Opening Ceremony Cropped Off-the-Shoulder Ribbed Cotton-Blend Top, $195
Lisa Marie Fernandez Cropped Pointelle-Trimmed Linen Top, $395
Long live the crop top!
