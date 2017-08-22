Malia Obama Moves Into Harvard University Dorm With the Help of Barack and Michelle Obama

It's not a goodbye, just a see you later.

Proud parents Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have officially sent their eldest daughter, 19-year-old Malia Obama, off to college at Harvard University. Per photos published by The Daily Mail, the former POTUS and FLOTUS were present as Malia moved into an on-campus residence on Monday, one day before her classmates began arriving for the fall semester.

Malia was also spotted getting to know the Cambridge, Mass. area with a group of pals. She dressed casually in a black slip dress over an Alexander Wang graphic tee and white sneakers. Obama will have the next few days to get acclimated to college life, as the academic year is set to begin next Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The former first daughter graduated from high school in 2015, but elected to postpone her enrollment at Harvard in order to take full advantage of the widely-encouraged gap year.