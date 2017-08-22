Malia Obama Moves Into Harvard University Dorm With the Help of Barack and Michelle Obama

Malia Obama

Alo Ceballos/GC Images

It's not a goodbye, just a see you later. 

Proud parents Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have officially sent their eldest daughter, 19-year-old Malia Obama, off to college at Harvard University. Per photos published by The Daily Mail, the former POTUS and FLOTUS were present as Malia moved into an on-campus residence on Monday, one day before her classmates began arriving for the fall semester. 

Malia was also spotted getting to know the Cambridge, Mass. area with a group of pals. She dressed casually in a black slip dress over an Alexander Wang graphic tee and white sneakers. Obama will have the next few days to get acclimated to college life, as the academic year is set to begin next Wednesday, Aug. 30. 

The former first daughter graduated from high school in 2015, but elected to postpone her enrollment at Harvard in order to take full advantage of the widely-encouraged gap year. 

During that time, Malia scored a 2016 summer internship at the U.S. Embassy in Spain before heading to the Big Apple for an internship with the Weinstein Co. It's unclear what the accomplished teen will study at Harvard, but she's long expressed an interest in filmmaking. 

In 2014, she helped out on the set of Extant with Halle Berry and the next year landed an internship working on the set of Girls. Show creator Lena Dunham had nothing but positive things to say regarding Malia's work ethic, telling Howard Stern, "She's an angel. Obviously, we weren't making her go get our coffee. But she wanted to do all the jobs — that was the cool thing."

Malia follows in the footsteps of Barack and Michelle, who both call the ivy league university their alma mater. Michelle graduated from Harvard Law School in 1988 with a Juris doctor degree and the president received the same degree three years later. 

Sure, Malia's got mighty big shoes to fill, but if anyone can uphold the Obamas esteemed Harvard legacy, it's this freshman. Good luck, Malia!

