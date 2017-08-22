Cops Called After Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin Get Into Verbal Custody Dispute

Getty Images
Some ex-couples appear to be the best of friends despite splitting, but that's not how it's going for former spouses Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin who just got into a heated argument, which resulted in a visit by the local police, over one of their eight children earlier today.
Wyomissing police confirmed to E! News that at 1:10 pm, cops were called to an orthodontist's office in Wyomissing, PA., due to a "verbal domestic dispute over child custody involving one minor (Female/13 years old)."
The authorities also told E! News that no arrest was made and that following the police's involvement, the 13-year-old made the decision to leave with her father.
TMZ, who was first to report the story, reported that the parents came to the appointment together but got into a disagreement about who would be taking their daughter home after the orthodontist visit.
The world first met the Gosselins, who were then new parents of eight, when their Pennsylvania home was renovated for the NBC reality special Home Delivery. Discovery Health then featured the big family in a 2005 special, Surviving Sextuplets and Twins, followed by 2006's Sextuplets and Twins: One Year Later.
Clearly television producers and audiences couldn't get enough and on April 10, 2007, Jon and Kate Plus 8 premiered. Two seasons later, the family moved on up in home and network, buying a $1.3 million house and switching over to TLC in 2008.
However Jon and Kate's relationship hit the rocks and they announced they were separating in June 2009. On Sept. 29, 2009, TLC announced that Jon & Kate Plus 8 would be changing to simply Kate Plus 8 and would follow Kate's new life as a divorced mother. The last episode of the duo's show aired on Nov. 23, 2009.
Since then things have been anything but smooth sailing for the constantly feuding ex-spouses. The two have made headlines over the years because of their war of words regarding custody and care of their children, 16-year-old twins Cara and Madelyn and 13-year-old sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel and Leah.