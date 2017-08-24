Anna Kendrick Swaps Neutral Heels for This Unexpected Color

ESC: Dare to Wear, Anna Kendrick

Raymond Hall/GC Images

The next time you reach for your usual neutral heels, think: what wouldAnna Kendrick do?

On and off the screen, the actress dares to be different (which includes wardrobe choices like this one), so it shouldn't be much of a surprise that she's taking wardrobe risks. Anna's swapped her usual black pumps for blue ones and we're actually really into it.

Of course, the color isn't as universal as your favorite shades, but it does pair well with most things and, in general, adds some much-needed flair to any outfit. Play with different hues (Anna's heels are royal blue, but a nice navy is easy to fit with really any wash of denim), change up shoe styles (ankle boots are big this fall) and remember to keep the rest of your look relatively simple so the color's impact isn't lost.

Photos

Anna Kendrick's Best Looks

Just wait, blue shoes might just be the hottest trend this fall, so stock up now before the world catches on!

ESC: Blue Heels

Zara

High Heel Platform Sandals, $56

ESC: Blue Heels

Forever 21

Velvet Stiletto Heels, Was: $38, Now: $27

ESC: Blue Heels

Boohoo

Erin Wrap Up Gladiator Heel, $56

ESC: Blue Heels

Sam Edelman

Mara Sandal, $130

ESC: Blue Heels

Schutz

Amatista Suede Platform Sandals, $100

ESC: Blue Heels

Sarto by Franco Sarto

Edana Knotted Block Heel Sandal, $110

ESC: Blue Heels

Marc Jacobs

Beth Oxford Platform Pumps, Was: $540, Now: $378

ESC: Blue Heels

Stuart Weitzman

Cling Stretch Bootie, $575

ESC: Blue Heels

Miu Miu

Imitation Pearl Buckle Pump, $890

They're also really cute for your wedding day...

Something blue!

