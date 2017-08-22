Bill Cosby's Sexual Assault Retrial Delayed Until 2018

Bill Cosby has a new start date for his sexual assault retrial.

Judge Steven O'Neill granted the comedian and his new legal representatives' request to postpone the trial in order to have more time to prepare. The tentative start date was pushed back until mid-March or early April of 2018, months after the retrial was set to begin on Nov. 6 of this year.

"To ask someone to review the voluminous record over 18 months—now 20 months in this case—simply cannot be done," O'Neill said from the bench during today's pre-trial hearing in Norristown, Penn.

Cosby's first trial ended in a mistrial after the jury announced it was deadlocked and unable to reach a verdict following 52 hours of deliberations over five days. It was later that revealed that two of the 12 jurors refused to convict the 80-year-old celebrity on three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault.