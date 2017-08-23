Luann de Lesseps Defends Tom D'Agostino on The Real Housewives of New York City Reunion: "We Just Love Being Together"

It's about Tom once again on The Real Housewives of New York City reunion.

In part two of the season nine event, which was shot three weeks before Luann de Lesseps announced she was divorcing Tom D'Agostino, Andy Cohen asked Luann to tell people why she and tom are a great couple or "what [people] maybe don't know about Tom that you love about him, that maybe people don't get from seeing the show."

"He's not a TV person, so he might come off a little awkward because he's probably nervous, as most people would be in that situation—especially with what happened, etc.," Luann said. "Tom is actually a great guy who loves me. And together we just love being together and married…"