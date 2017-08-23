Luann de Lesseps Defends Tom D'Agostino on The Real Housewives of New York City Reunion: "We Just Love Being Together"

It's about Tom once again on The Real Housewives of New York City reunion.
In part two of the season nine event, which was shot three weeks before Luann de Lesseps announced she was divorcing Tom D'Agostino, Andy Cohen asked Luann to tell people why she and tom are a great couple or "what [people] maybe don't know about Tom that you love about him, that maybe people don't get from seeing the show."
"He's not a TV person, so he might come off a little awkward because he's probably nervous, as most people would be in that situation—especially with what happened, etc.," Luann said. "Tom is actually a great guy who loves me. And together we just love being together and married…"
With the help of Sonja Morgan, Luann recounted what they like to do together: travel, ski, etc. But Bethenny Frankel was quick to point out, "That's all lifestyle stuff. They always say you can make a lifestyle out of a life, but you can't make a life out of a lifestyle."
Dorinda Medley was quick to jump in about her time with Tom and Luann off camera and alone, but that just served to start an argument about the use of the phrase penthouse.
"Jesus, we never stop with the penthouse," Bethenny said. "For the viewers at home, no disrespect, it's a one-bedroom apartment on the top floor. We make it like ‘The Trump sprawling penthouse'—It's like get over it."
What's wrong with calling it a penthouse? "It's pretentious as f—k," Bethenny said.
The ladies all acknowledged they're happy for Luann that she made it down the aisle. "You seem like a great couple," Carole Radziwill said.
"Thank you. I have earned it, right? We've earned it," Luann said.
Three weeks after this was filmed, Luann announced on Twitter she was divorcing Tom. "It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce," she tweeted August 3. "We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!"
The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays on Bravo.
