Vanessa Bayer Reveals the Origins of Her Last (and Best) Saturday Night Live Recurring Character

Vanessa Bayer hit the streets after leaving Saturday Night Live—and it was by choice.

The Emmy nominee took to the mean streets of New York City to ask men and women about birth control for a new Allergan ad campaign titled Know Your Birth Control to raise awareness about, you guessed it, birth control.

"I'm very excited about it. I think it's important for women to sort of know what misconceptions are out there about birth control, if they have any, to get them answered, and to feel empowered to talk to their doctors and healthcare providers about that kind of stuff. I think it's a really important thing for women to have the correct information about birth control," Bayer told E! News.

She ventured out prepared for the unsuspecting citizens to hit her with their own questions, specifically about Saturday Night Live.