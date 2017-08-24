Which Celebrity Couple Has the Best Style? You Be the Judge

Jackson Lee / Splash News
Jackson Lee / Splash News
These celebrity couples are street style perfection.
Like Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, there are many famous relationships in Hollywood...but not all of them look this good. Hear us out.
It takes real expertise to step outside the house looking as good as these two do without the help of a professional stylist. So in honor of our favorite A-list lovers and their indisputable fashion senses, we've rounded up our top eight favorite couples with style in spades.
You and your significant other may want to take notes.
But will your style lean more casual like Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum? Or are you thinking a mostly semi-formal wardrobe like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez is more you?
Keep scrolling to find out.
Melodie Jeng/Getty Images
If you remember their insane Paris wardrobes, you already know that Gabrielle and Dwyane can really turn it out. They're one of the most high-fashion celeb couples, matching in designers like Thom Browne and Balmain. To them, it seems to come naturally which is why these epic street style moments are so genuine, and therefore lust-worthy. Together they really are a powerhouse—we'd love to raid their closets.
FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Chrissy and John have mastered the looking-put-together-yet-extremely-casual look. John's usually-monochrome ensembles and Chrissy's heels-with-everything attitude make them ideal material for street style photographers.
Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Another high-fashion couple is Olivia and her model husband Johannes. Both decked out in Dior, it's plain to see why. They have a knack for curating killer looks and really know how to not only put together an incredible outfit, but also style it.
Article continues below
Jackson Lee / Splash News
Jessica and Justin are definitely on the more casual side of things, but that's not to say they don't always look good. Jessica's breezy, mature style is perfectly juxtaposed by Justin's love for sportswear—the balance makes for a cool, overall look.
Splash News
J.Lo and A-Rod are as cool as their nicknames—and both, unlike most, play with a lot of color. They make daring wardrobe choices and are usually dressed to the nines (even when they're headed out to a casual dinner, they're dressed semi-formal).
PapJuice/INFphoto.com
Like Jessica and Justin, Jenna and Channing like a casual look. Though their motto seems to be 'comfort over everything,' they always manage to pull off a perfect daytime look—Jenna in her breezy jumpsuits and Channing in his killer white sneakers.
Article continues below
Felipe Ramales / Splash News
This is one spicy couple. Sofia is almost always wearing some gorgeous, hip-hugging outfit, and Joe's patterned shirts carry flavor of their own. Just from their wardrobe choices you can tell it's a true match in the personality department.
Ryan Turgeon / Splash News
Kate and Michael are too cool for words. Their wardrobes are almost always enviable, with Kate typically in some sort of denim and white combo and Michael doing the same. We'd describe their style as being upscale streetwear.
So who's your favorite?
Let us know in the comments below.