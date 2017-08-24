Which Celebrity Couple Has the Best Style? You Be the Judge

  • By
  • &

by Raleigh Seldon |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Lady Gaga, MTV Video Music Awards, Meat Dress, Worst Dressed

Craziest Fashion Moments From the MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet

ESC: Kendall Jenner x La Perla Campaign Images, EMBARGO

Kendall Jenner's Latest La Perla Campaign Is a Must-See—If Only for the Florals

ESC: Maisie Williams

Maisie Williams' School Skirt Makes Us Want to Head Back to Class

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Couple Style

Jackson Lee / Splash News

These celebrity couples are street style perfection.

Like Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, there are many famous relationships in Hollywood...but not all of them look this good. Hear us out.

It takes real expertise to step outside the house looking as good as these two do without the help of a professional stylist. So in honor of our favorite A-list lovers and their indisputable fashion senses, we've rounded up our top eight favorite couples with style in spades.

You and your significant other may want to take notes.

Photos

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Fashion Diary

But will your style lean more casual like Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum? Or are you thinking a mostly semi-formal wardrobe like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez is more you?

Keep scrolling to find out.

ESC: Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Couple Style

Melodie Jeng/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

If you remember their insane Paris wardrobes, you already know that Gabrielle and Dwyane can really turn it out. They're one of the most high-fashion celeb couples, matching in designers like Thom Browne and Balmain. To them, it seems to come naturally which is why these epic street style moments are so genuine, and therefore lust-worthy. Together they really are a powerhouse—we'd love to raid their closets.

ESC: John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Couple Style

FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Chrissy and John have mastered the looking-put-together-yet-extremely-casual look. John's usually-monochrome ensembles and Chrissy's heels-with-everything attitude make them ideal material for street style photographers.

ESC: Olivia Palermo, Johannes Huebl, Couple Style

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Olivia Palermo & Johannes Hueb

Another high-fashion couple is Olivia and her model husband Johannes. Both decked out in Dior, it's plain to see why. They have a knack for curating killer looks and really know how to not only put together an incredible outfit, but also style it. 

Article continues below

ESC: Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Couple Style

Jackson Lee / Splash News

Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake

Jessica and Justin are definitely on the more casual side of things, but that's not to say they don't always look good. Jessica's breezy, mature style is perfectly juxtaposed by Justin's love for sportswear—the balance makes for a cool, overall look.

ESC: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Couple Style

Splash News

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez

J.Lo and A-Rod are as cool as their nicknames—and both, unlike most, play with a lot of color. They make daring wardrobe choices and are usually dressed to the nines (even when they're headed out to a casual dinner, they're dressed semi-formal). 

ESC: Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan, Couple Style

PapJuice/INFphoto.com

Jenna Dewan Tatum & Channing Tatum

Like Jessica and Justin, Jenna and Channing like a casual look. Though their motto seems to be 'comfort over everything,' they always manage to pull off a perfect daytime look—Jenna in her breezy jumpsuits and Channing in his killer white sneakers.

Article continues below

ESC: Sofía Vergara, Couple Style

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello

This is one spicy couple. Sofia is almost always wearing some gorgeous, hip-hugging outfit, and Joe's patterned shirts carry flavor of their own. Just from their wardrobe choices you can tell it's a true match in the personality department.

ESC: Kate Bosworth, Michael Polish, Couple Style

Ryan Turgeon / Splash News

Kate Bosworth & Michael Polish

Kate and Michael are too cool for words. Their wardrobes are almost always enviable, with Kate typically in some sort of denim and white combo and Michael doing the same. We'd describe their style as being upscale streetwear.

So who's your favorite?

Let us know in the comments below.

TAGS/ Jessica Biel , Justin Timberlake , Gabrielle Union , Dwyane Wade , Kate Bosworth , Sofia Vergara , Joe Manganiello , Chrissy Teigen , John Legend , Olivia Palermo , Jennifer Lopez , Alex Rodriguez , Channing Tatum , Jenna Dewan Tatum , Life/Style , Style Collective , VG , Fashion , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.