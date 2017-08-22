Morgan Freeman to Receive SAG Life Achievement Award in 2018

Morgan Freeman

Michael Buckner/WireImage

It's about time.

Morgan Freeman has been named the 54th recipient of the SAG Life Achievement award, recognizing his career achievements and humanitarian efforts over the years. The 80-year-old will be recognized during the 2018 SAG Awards, which will be simulcast on TBS and TBT Jan. 21.

The award is given annually to an actor who fosters the "finest ideals of the acting profession."

"I am thrilled to announce Morgan Freeman as this year's recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award," SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris said in a statement Tuesdya. "Some actors spend their entire careers waiting for the perfect role. Morgan showed us that true perfection is what a performer brings to the part. He is innovative, fearless and completely unbound by expectations. As a chauffeur, convicted murderer, boxing gym attendant, pimp or president, Morgan fully realized every character, baring their souls and showcasing their humanity."

Carteris added, "It has been a privilege to see his genius at work."

Freeman won a Screen Actors Guild Award in 2005 for Million Dollar Baby. He presented Rita Moreno with the Life Achievement award during the 20th Annual SAG Awards in January 2014.

The actor's upcoming films include The Nutcracker and the Four Realms and Villa Capri.

Freeman has nearly 100 film credits to his name, including Street Smart (1987), Driving Miss Daisy (1989), Glory (1989), Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991), The Shawshank Redemption (1994), Seven (1995), Amistad (1997) Deep Impact (1998), Along Came a Spider (2001), The Sum of All Fears (2002), Bruce Almighty (2003), Batman Begins (2005), The Bucket List (2007), Wanted (2008), The Dark Knight (2008), Invictus (2009), RED (2010), The Dark Knight Rises (2012), Now You See Me (2013), Olympus Has Fallen (2013), Last Vegas (2013), The Lego Movie (2014), Lucy (2014), Now You See Me 2 (2016), Momentum (2015) and Going in Style (2017).

