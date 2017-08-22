Celebrity Coffee Table Books That Aren't Beyoncé's How to Make Lemonade

HBO
If you're a member of the Beyhive, who just can't get enough of all things Beyoncé, you've probably already ordered her How to Make Lemonade vinyl box set. Same. The collector's edition, retailing at $300, includes a 600-page coffee table book with never-before-seen photos of the making of Lemonade.
Who wouldn't want that in their home?
But Bey isn't the only star who's come out with a book that's perfect for any coffee table display. Diane Keaton and Drew Barrymore are just some of are favorite celebs whose work can be found in our living rooms—and we don't mean on the TV screen.
Check out this selection of celebrity books to consider for your coffee table. Something's got to keep it warm until your copy of Beyoncé's Box Set arrives.
Diane is as talented on screen as she is on paper. The Oscar-winning actress created a visually compelling book, House, which is about contemporary domestic living. Diane provides a graphic analysis of how spaces like industrial structures, farm buildings and commercial lofts have been transformed through innovative design to become the unique spaces in which people live today.
House, Diane Keaton, $58
Fashion's favorite twin set, Mary-Kate and Ashley, opened up in their book Influence about all the things that have shaped their signature sense of style. It includes interviews with the biggest players in the industry, such as Karl Lagerfeld and Diane von Furstenberg.
Influence, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, $70
As if we didn't have reason enough to love Drew. The actress created a book sharing the photographs she has taken of heart-shaped objects and patterns over the past decade. Many of these personal photos are accompanied by brief captions to help readers see the beauty in everyday life.
Find It in Everything, Drew Barrymore, $5.40
For a guide to entertaining, look no further than Lauren's beautifully illustrated Celebrate. The lifestyle and fashion icon poured her (budget-friendly!) tips and advice for planning any type of event into this book, paired with inspiring photography.
Celebrate, Lauren Conrad, $21
In her New York Times best-seller, Cameron is helping readers get happier, stronger and healthier in a guide that combines science and personal experience. The actress is honest about her own fitness journey and learning about nutrition, exercise and the connection between mind and body.
The Body Book, Cameron Diaz, $15.50
Thought Beyoncé's book cost a pretty penny? Think again. Leave it to supermodel Naomi Campbell to produce a coffee table book at the cool price of $3,000. A total of two volumes celebrate her impressive career and include exclusive photos and autobiographical text. There are only 1,000 copies available, each signed by Naomi and presented in an acrylic box of her figure, created by pop artist Allen Jones.
Naomi Campbell: The Art of Beauty, Baker Josh, $3,000
These coffee table books by the stars will be sure to bring some sparkle to your living room.
