Forbes' 2017 List of Highest-Paid Actors Revealed: You Won't Believe How Much Mark Wahlberg Made Over Emma Stone

It's 2017, and men are still making over $40 million more than women in Hollywood.

Forbes just announced the 2017 list of highest paid actors, which put Mark Wahlberg at the top, making $68 million due to his roles in Transformers: The Last Knight—which, by the way, was the lowest grossing film of the franchise to date—as well as the forthcoming Daddy's Home 2.

Following closely behind Wahlberg, last year's highest-paid actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson finished second on the list with $65 million, while Vin Diesel finished third with $54.5 million.