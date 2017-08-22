American Horror Story: Cult Trailer: Send in the Scary Clowns and Meet the Heroes and Villains

American Horror Story: Cult just topped its creepy credit sequence with a one heck of a trailer released on ahscult.com.
The trailer, which had an opening with Billie Lourd in character telling viewers she can take their fear, kicks off Michigan in 2016. Donald Trump has just been elected president and the news prompts a bloodcurdling scream from Sarah Paulson's character, Ally, and makes Evan Peters' character, Kai, let out a heavy metal yell…and hump the TV.
"Since election night it has just been getting so much worse," Paulson's character tells Cheyenne Jackon's, a doctor, about her fear of clowns.
She's seeing them everywhere and it's bugging her out—naturally. Wouldn't murderous clowns scare you?
"I don't know how much more this I can take," Alison Pill's character, wife to Paulson's, says.
And that's where Lourd and Peters' characters come in. They're obviously involved the fear-based cult.
"What fills your heart with dread?" Peters' character says.
"Children," Lourd's responds…and then viewers find out she's the nanny to Paulson and Pill's son! And she's introducing toys of Twisty the Clown from American Horror Story: Freak Show into their household.
AHS: Cult also stars Billy Eichner, Adina Porter, Colton Haynes, Leslie Grossman, Lena Dunham, Frances Conroy and Mare Winningham.
Ryan Murphy previously teased a "love story for the ages" was going to happen between Paulson's character and Peters', which is surprising based on the info available and the trailer.
"I think it's going to reveal itself in surprising ways," Paulson teased at the 2017 TCA summer press tour.
AHS newcomer Billy Eichner is Harrison Wilton.
Scream Queens star jumps to AHS as Winter Anderson.
AHS veteran Cheyenne Jackson is Dr. Rudy Vincent.
AHS newcomer Colton Haynes is Detective Samuels
Alison Pill, a newcomer to the cast, stars as Ivy Mayfair-Richards
Um, duh. The title for season seven is American Horror Story: Cult. This is one creepy cult.
Murphy revealed the 11-episode season will be set in Michigan. He previously revealed it takes place the night of the 2016 presidential election. The co-creator previously told E! News it would be a "very, very scary" modern story, yet "fun" and "topical."
Murphy quickly revealed Sarah Paulson would be in season seven, which is generally a forgone conclusion. She's one of the leads. After he announced the title, Murphy revealed Paulson's character is named Ally.
Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson are the leads of the season. Peters is playing somebody named Kai, Murphy said. And to Murphy on Twitter, "This is his heaviest season yet," meaning you'll get a lot more Evan Peters this year.
Lady Gaga, who starred in American Horror Story: Hotel and appeared in American Horror story: Roanoke, will not be in season seven.
Teen Wolf and Scream Queens veteran Colton Haynes will appear in AHS: Cult. Of course details about his role are being kept under wraps, but Murphy welcomed him to the troupe on Instagram.
Leslie Grossman, who worked with Murphy on Popular, re-teams with the creator for AHS: Cult. "My friend Leslie Grossman is joining this season of American Horror Story. One of the funniest and most talented ladies I know. Congrats Ms Leslie G," Murphy posted on Instagram.
Did you miss the homicidal clown played by John Carroll Lynch on Freak Show? No? Too bad. Twisty's presence will clearly be felt, as evidenced by all those clowns. Murphy also revealed a behind-the-scenes photo of a Twisty comic book.
Mare Winningham, a veteran of AHS: Coven, Freak Show and Hotel, will be back in some form or another. Murphy revealed her involvement on Twitter and teased there will be more familiar faces back in the fold as well.
Scream Queens star Billie Lourd makes her jump from Murphy's Fox series to his FX hit. Not much is known about her character, but her arrival was teased with an Instagram shot featuring Lourd with white hair. "Winter is coming. Can't wait for everybody to see what the incredible Billie Lourd does this season on AHS," Murphy teased.
AHS veteran Frances Conroy will be back in some form or another. She previously appeared in seasons one, two, three, four and six and played everything from a cannibal hillbilly to the Angel of Death to the iconic Myrtle Snow.
Known for comedies Parks and Recreation, Difficult People and his own show, Billy on the Street, Billy Eichner is going dramatic for the new season of AHS. He'll appear as a confidant of Sarah Paulson's character.
American Horror Story: Roanoke breakout Adina Porter is back in the fold. Naturally her character is being kept under wraps. It is American Horror Story, after all.
Lena Dunham will guest star in AHS: Cult, making it her first TV gig since Girls wrapped up. Murphy tweeted about her involvement, saying, "Thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the AMERICAN HORROR STORY family. Always wanted to work together, and now we r!"
American Horror Story: Hotel and Roanoke star Cheyenne Jackson is back in the fold for Cult. Who's he playing? That's a very good question.
OK, this isn't exactly about American Horror Story: Cult, but Sarah Paulson was asked by a fan on Twitter if she missed Jessica Lange, her costar for the first four seasons. And Paulson's answer? It's going to break your heart: "More than I can say," she responded. No, you're crying.
American Horror Story: Cult premieres Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 10 p.m. on FX.
