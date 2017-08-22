American Horror Story: Cult Trailer: Send in the Scary Clowns and Meet the Heroes and Villains

American Horror Story: Cult just topped its creepy credit sequence with a one heck of a trailer released on ahscult.com.

The trailer, which had an opening with Billie Lourd in character telling viewers she can take their fear, kicks off Michigan in 2016. Donald Trump has just been elected president and the news prompts a bloodcurdling scream from Sarah Paulson's character, Ally, and makes Evan Peters' character, Kai, let out a heavy metal yell…and hump the TV.

"Since election night it has just been getting so much worse," Paulson's character tells Cheyenne Jackon's, a doctor, about her fear of clowns.

She's seeing them everywhere and it's bugging her out—naturally. Wouldn't murderous clowns scare you?