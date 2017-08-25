Proof Blake Lively's Never Had a Bad Red Carpet Moment

ESC: Blake Lively, Style Evolution, 2017

Jackson Lee/FilmMagic

From day one the actress always got it right.

Of course, when we look back at Blake Lively circa 2005 (in a strapless American Eagle-quality dress and a beaded and feathered lariat) her outfit's going to look dated (maybe even silly?), but if you can remember the trends of that correctly we have no doubt she was probably spot on.

Always pushing boundaries, wearing different silhouettes and colors and playing up embellishments, the style star has always been a force to be reckoned with. (Fun fact: Blake doesn't use a personal stylist for red carpet events, that's all her.) Every formal affair from this year's Met Gala (in Versace) to her appearances at film premieres is a wardrobe choice made solely by the actress—impressive, no?

So in honor of her killer wardrobe choices, we've rounded up some of our favorites over the years to show you just how chic Blake's style evolution really is. No matter the length, the sexiness or the hemline, she's a red carpet slayer.

ESC: Blake Lively, Style Evolution, 2005

Ray Mickshaw/WireImage

2005

ESC: Blake Lively, Style Evolution, 2007

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

2007

ESC: Blake Lively, Style Evolution, 2007

Rabbani & Solimene/WireImage

2007

ESC: Blake Lively, Style Evolution, 2008

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

2008

ESC: Blake Lively, Style Evolution, 2008

NICK HUNT/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

2008

ESC: Blake Lively, Style Evolution, 2009

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

2009

ESC: Blake Lively, Style Evolution, 2010

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

2010

ESC: Blake Lively, Style Evolution, 2011

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

2011

ESC: Blake Lively, Style Evolution, 2012

Barry King/FilmMagic

2012

ESC: Blake Lively, Style Evolution, 2013

Venturelli/Getty Images

2013

ESC: Blake Lively, Style Evolution, 2014

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

2014

ESC: Blake Lively, Style Evolution, 2015

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

2015

ESC: Blake Lively, Style Evolution, 2016

Genin-Hahn-Marechal/Sipa USA

2016

ESC: Blake Lively, Style Evolution, 2017

Jackson Lee/FilmMagic

2017

She's been chic since day one.

But what else would you expect?

