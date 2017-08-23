Has Baby Birdie Changed Nikki Bella's Mind About Having Kids?

Kylie Jenner Says She's "Genuinely Happy" & Having "More Fun" After Tyga Breakup: "I Feel Way More Free"
It's no secret that John Cena doesn't want kids, and Nikki Bella has come to terms with that.
But has the birth of Brie Bella's baby daughter Birdie Joe Danielson changed auntie Nikki's mind about starting a family?
"It's funny, I would have thought that and I think John was really worried for that but it's probably been the exact opposite," the Total Bellas star tells E! News exclusively. "How much I absolutely love Birdie and have unconditional love, seeing how much my sister has had to not only sacrifice her body but her life and career has really made me be like, ‘You know what? I'm really content being an aunt the rest of my life.'"
Nikki continued, "I used to not understand. You used to see this on Total Divas and Total Bellas, I didn't understand where John was coming from when he would say he wouldn't want to be a father. It wasn't that he didn't like kids…It was just he works a lot and he would want to home for those kids. I feel the same way. I like being spontaneous and I love my career and I like working on a lot of businesses and I couldn't imagine giving all that up to be at home with a child."
Meanwhile, Daniel Bryan opened up to E! the other day about how fatherhood has changed him.
"I would read a lot about how to be a dad. I had never changed a diaper before we had Birdie," he revealed. "And one of the things that they talk about is it can be very hard on a marriage, on a couple, when you had a child. Because there's all these needs you have to take care of. But if you know that and you know that going in and, ‘OK, I'm going to put my partner first.' That sort of thing. And it feels like our relationship has become stronger because of it."